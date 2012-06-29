Lamb of God Frontman Randy Blythe Arrested for Alleged Manslaughter in Prague, Czech Republic

Multiple sources are reporting that Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has been arrested in the Czech Republic on manslaughter charges dating to an incident in 2010.

Czech news website Novinky alleges that Blythe was involved in an on-stage altercation in May 2010 with a fan at Prague's Abaton venue; the fan later died, reportedly of the resultant injuries.

As Lamb of God returned to the Czech Republic today, June 28, for a show, Blythe was detained by police, forcing the cancellation of the concert, which also included Skeletonwitch and All Shall Perish.

"We have arrested the singer and charged him with the crime of bodily harm of 4th degree and resulting in the death of the fan," said the Prague police in a statement.

Lamb of God’s representatives said Blythe has been wrongly accused and they expect him to be fully exonerated.

Shortly after 9 p.m. EST, Lamb of God posted a #freerandyblythe hash tag to their official Twitter account.

