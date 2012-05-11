Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok Set to Join Forces for North American Tour

It seems like every touring package announced this year has been an attempt to top the one before it, and this is no exception.

Lamb of God, Gojira and Dethklok will reportedly hit the road together later this year — including the Heavy T.O. and Heavy MTL festivals in Canada — for a 32-city tour that kicks off August 1 in Seattle. Tentative dates can be found below, and you can expect an official announcement next week.

Lamb of God will be touring in support of their latest album, Resolution, which was released back in January.

Gojira will also be supporting a new release as L'Enfant Sauvage is due out June 26 via Roadrunner Records.

While no firm plans have been announced just yet, Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small has hinted that Dethalbum III may happen later this year.

Lamb of God, Gojira, Dethklok 2012 Tour Dates