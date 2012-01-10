Lamb of God Post Album Trailer Featuring New Song, "King Me"

Two weeks from it's official release, Lamb of God have posted a third and final teaser video for their new album, Resolution. The video, which features a clip of the album-closing track "King Me," can be seen below.

"King Me" marks an ambitious new high for Lamb of God, who not only employed a full orchestra on the song, but also brought in opera singer Amanda Munton to make the track truly epic in scope.

Resolution, the band's seventh studio album, is due out on January 24.

RESOLUTION Trailer from Lamb of God on Vimeo.