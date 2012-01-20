Lamb of God Release Animated Music Video for "Ghost Walking"

Lamb of God have just released a new animated video for their song "Ghost Walking." The clip, which was created by animation company Moreframes Animation, can be seen below.

"Ghost of Walking" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Resolution, which will be released next Tuesday, January 24.

In the wake of the political turmoil of election season in the U.S., Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe has thrown his hat in the ring for the presidency of the United States. You can check out his first campaign ad here.