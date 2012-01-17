Video: Lamb of God Frontman Posts Presidential Campaign Ad

Remember a few weeks ago when we announced that Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe had announced a run for President of the United States? Well, now there's a campaign video!

Head here to check it out, or watch below.

"I’m not particularly stoked on any of the candidates," said Blythe in his now-infamous blog post. "In a massive blow to our civil rights, Obama quietly signed the NDAA for the fiscal year 2012 into law while Americans drank in their party hats on New Year’s Eve. The GOP is parading around a bunch of ass-clowns in what has got to be the most embarrassing primary season in the history of their party. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Sarah Palin, they bust out that lunatic Michele Bachman. I have no clue what the Libertarians are up to now that Ron Paul is gunning for the Republican nomination. Probably loading their guns and preparing for the worst."

Lamb of God will release their new album, Resolution, on January 24.