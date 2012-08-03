Lamb of God Singer Randy Blythe Released from Jail, Tour to Be Rescheduled

At long last, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has been released on bail after spending nearly five weeks in a prison in the Czech Republic. The singer is on his way back to the U.S., where he will rejoin his band on stage before the end of the month.

Blythe was arrested in late June on manslaughter charges relating to a 2010 incident that saw a fan die from his injuries, allegedly after being pushed from the stage by Blythe. Since his arrest, Blythe has faced numerous obstacles, including having his release on bail challenged on multiple occasions by the prosecution.

While Lamb of God's headlining tour with Dethklok and Gojira has officially been cancelled (It was slated to kick off on Wednesday), the band will be rescheduling these dates for October. Next up for Lamb of God will be Slipknot's inaugural Knotfest, which takes place August 17 and 18.

According to a press release, Blythe will make an official statement next week.