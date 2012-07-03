Lamb of God Singer to Remain in Prison for Another 10 Days

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has been told by a Czech judge that he must remain in jail for at least another 10 days.

Blythe was arrested last week on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident that took place May 24, 2010, at Prague's Club Abaton, in which a fan was allegedly pushed from the stage, later dying from the resultant injuries.

There are conflicting reports at over whether or not Blythe has paid the 4 million Czech crown ($200,000 U.S.) bail, but it looks like he will remain jailed for the next 10 days regardless.

A local report suggests Blythe will have to remain in the Czech Republic until he answers the charges against him.

Gwar frontman Oderus Urungus, a fellow Virginia native, has expressed concern over Blythe's fate, saying he is "alarmed by the lack of outrage in the entertainment community," adding, "If this was a pop artist, the media would be all over this."