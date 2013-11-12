Lamb of God Streaming Documentary from New 'As the Palaces Burn' Remaster, Release 'Vigil' Music Video

Metallers Lamb of God are streaming the entire documentary from their new As The Palaces Burn 10th-anniversary remaster.

The documentary, was was released November 11 as part of a new CD/DVD combo, is available for streaming at Qello.

STREAM THE DOCUMENTARY HERE.

The album was remixed by longtime producer Josh Wilbur and the reissue features three unreleased demos and a 70-minute documentary telling the story behind the album via interviews with band members and original album producer Devin Townsend.

The CD package features updated artwork by longtime Lamb of God designer Ken Adams and a new booklet essay by Tom Beaujour.

To order the As the Palaces Burn remaster, go to Lamb of God’s MerchNow site.

"We are lucky to have the opportunity, a decade after our first attempt, to bring what I consider to be our master work up to speed sonically," said drummer Chris Adler in a statement. "Ever since the original release, we've been distraught about the sonic qualities of As the Palaces Burn. The band had captured lightning in a bottle and the budget limitation of a sophomore album turned our lightning into a firefly in a jar."

Below, you can check out the video for "Vigil" plus a video trailer for the new release.

As the Palaces Burn 10th anniversary edition track listing: