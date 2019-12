Lamb of God will release their latest studio effort, Resolution, on January 24 of next year. The posted a teaser video last month (check it out below) and are now streaming a new song over at Metal Sucks. You can listen to "Ghost Walking" right here.

Resolution is the follow-up to 2009's Wrath, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, moving over 68,000 copies in its first week.