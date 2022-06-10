Lamb of God premiere thunderous new single, Nevermore

Earlier this week, Virginia metal titans Lamb of God announced their ninth album, Omens. Now, the quintet have premiered its lead single and opening cut, the ferocious Nevermore.

At the time of its announcement, the band cited Omens as an "extremely pissed off" record, perhaps their angriest full-length yet. That rage can be quite palpably felt in Nevermore.

Mark Morton and Willie Adler bring the heat with pummeling electric guitar riffage, while the former tops the proceedings off with a pinch harmonic-powered solo that smoothly blends classic rock flash and ferocious high-gain power.

You can check out the tune's equally hard-hitting music video below.

In support of Omens, Lamb of God will embark on a massive North American headlining tour, which is set to begin with a September 9 show in Brooklyn and take the band across the continent before wrapping up with a show in Irving, Texas on October 20.

For the entirety of the trek, the band will be supported by Killswitch Engage, with further support coming from – at various points on the tour – Baroness, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy.

"Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music," the band said in a statement. "Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal."

The tour, they added, will not only celebrate the "perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced."

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Omens was produced by Josh Wilbur – whose credits also include work with the likes of Korn and Megadeth – and is set for an October 7 release via Epic Records. You can check out its cover art and track list below.

All physical CD and vinyl copies of the album will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of The Making of Omens documentary, which will premiere the week of the album's release.

To preorder Omens, visit Lamb of God's website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Lamb of God – Omens: