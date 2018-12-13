Lamb of God's Mark Morton Announces Debut Solo Album, 'Anesthetic'

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton will issue his first solo album, Anesthetic, on March 1 via WPP Records and Spinefarm Records.

In advance of the release, he has unveiled the album’s first single, “The Truth is Dead,” which features guest vocals from Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Morton tweeted on December 12: "Hey y'all. So… I've been quietly working on a solo album for the last couple of years and I am stoked to announce that it will be released in 2019! I'm beyond proud of this project and so grateful at having had the opportunity to work with so many amazingly talented friends, new and old. The album is called 'Anesthetic', and we'll be debuting the first song all day tomorrow on @SXMLiquidMetal… stay tuned!"

Morton had been writing some of this debut for years. "This album wasn't a concerted effort to start something outside Lamb of God," he explains. "Music is always in my head, and until I write and record it, it's stuck there. But once I record it, it's out. It's a catharsis, more for my own sanity."

Singers on the album include Chester Bennington, Randy Blythe, Jacoby Shaddix, Myles Kennedy, Alissa White-Gluz, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Josh Todd, Mark Morales, and Naeemah Maddox. Musically, Morton performs all guitars, with Roy Mayorga, David Ellefson, Ray Luzier, Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent, Mike Inez, Jean-Paul Gaster, Steve Gorman, and Marc Paul rounding out the band.

Check out "The Truth is Dead" below, and pre-order Anesthetic here.

Anesthetic track list:

1. "Cross Off" (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. "Sworn Apart" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. "Axis" (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. "The Never" (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. "Save Defiance" (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. "Blur" (feat. Mark Morales)

7. "Back From The Dead" (feat. Josh Todd)

8. "Reveal" (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. "Imaginary Days"

10. "Truth Is Dead" (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)