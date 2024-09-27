“He'd be like, ‘Yeah, when you're sitting in, you can just use mine.’ I was like, ‘I can?!’” Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell on the time Elvis Costello let her borrow his famed Fender Jazzmaster

By
published

Lovell went from being an Elvis Costello fan and buying a Jazzmaster to playing his actual guitar

Left-Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe performs during Pilgrimage Music &amp; Cultural Festival on September 24, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee; Right-British musician and singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, 1981
(Image credit: Left-Mickey Bernal/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival; Right-Michael Putland/Getty Images)

The Larkin Poe and Elvis Costello lore runs deep. After Rebecca and Megan Lovell met the famed UK singer-songwriter in 2007 at a festival in North Carolina and serendipitously wound up singing harmonies for him, an immediate friendship was struck, and Costello took the sisters under his wing. Countless tours, shows, and onstage collaborations ensued, as Costello and Larkin Poe traversed the world.

One highlight for Rebecca Lovell was the moment Costello let her use his famed Jazzmaster – the model he’s been heavily associated with throughout his career. Though she prefers Strats these days, playing her icon’s guitar felt nothing short of surreal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.