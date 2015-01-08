Led Zeppelin Announce Deluxe 'Physical Graffiti' Reissue

The Led Zeppelin reissue campaign continues in 2015, turning the spotlight on Physical Graffiti.

The deluxe edition of the group's sixth studio album will arrive 40 years to the day after the original debuted on February 24, 1975.

As with the previous deluxe editions, Physical Graffiti has been newly remastered by Jimmy Page and is accompanied by a disc of companion audio comprising previously unreleased music related to the original release.

The album will be available February 24 from Atlantic/Swan Song in the following formats:

Double CD - Remastered album packaged in a replica of the original LP jacket.

Deluxe Edition (3CD) - Remastered album on two discs, plus a third disc of unreleased companion audio.

Double LP - Remastered album on 180-gram vinyl, packaged in a sleeve that replicates the LP's first pressing in exacting detail.

Deluxe Edition Vinyl (3LP) - Remastered album and unreleased companion audio on 180-gram vinyl.

Digital Download - Remastered album and companion audio will both be available in standard and high-definition formats.

Super Deluxe Boxed Set. This collection includes:

o Remastered double album on CD in vinyl replica sleeve.

o Companion audio on CD in card wallet featuring new alternate cover art.

o Remastered double album on 180-gram vinyl in a sleeve replicating first pressing.

o Companion audio on 180-gram vinyl in a sleeve with new alternate cover art.

o High-definition audio download card of all content at 96kHz/24 bit.

o Hard bound, 96 page book filled with rare and previously unseen photos and memorabilia

o High-quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

Certified 16x platinum in the U.S., the commercial success of Physical Graffiti was equaled by its critical reception. Generally regarded as one of the greatest double albums of all time, the original 15 tracks represent a creative tour de force that explores the band's dynamic musical range, from the driving rock of "Custard Pie" and acoustic arrangement of "Bron-Y-Aur Stomp" to the Eastern raga of "Kashmir" and funky groove of "Trampled Under Foot."

The companion audio disc that accompanies the deluxe edition of Physical Graffiti has seven unreleased tracks, including rough mixes of "In My Time Of Dying" and "Houses Of The Holy," as well as an early mix of "Trampled Under Foot" called "Brandy & Coke."

All the unreleased companion tracks offer fans a chance to hear well-known songs from a different perspective, including the Sunset Sound mix of "Boogie With Stu" and "Driving Through Kashmir," a rough orchestra mix of the band's eight minute opus "Kashmir." Also featured is "Everybody Makes It Through," a strikingly different early version of "In The Light" with alternate lyrics.

Physical Graffiti Track Listing

Disc One

01. "Custard Pie"

02. "The Rover"

03. "In My Time Of Dying"

04. "Houses Of The Holy"

05. "Trampled Under Foot"

06. "Kashmir"

Disc Two

01. "In The Light"

02. "Bron-Yr-Aur"

03. "Down By The Seaside"

04. "Ten Years Gone"

05. "Night Flight"

06. "The Wanton Song"

07. "Boogie With Stu"

08. "Black Country Woman"

09. "Sick Again"

Companion Audio Disc

01. "Brandy & Coke" (Trampled Under Foot - Initial Rough Mix)

02. "Sick Again" (Early Version)

03. "In My Time Of Dying" (Initial Rough Mix)

04. "Houses Of The Holy" (Rough Mix With Overdubs)

05. "Everybody Makes It Through" (In The Light Early Version/In Transit)

06. "Boogie With Stu" (Sunset Sound Mix)

07. "Driving Through Kashmir" (Kashmir Rough Orchestra Mix)