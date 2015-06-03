Led Zeppelin Announce 'Presence,' 'In Through the Out Door' and 'Coda' Reissue Details

Led Zeppelin have announced deluxe reissues of 1976's Presence, 1979's In Through the Out Door and 1982's Coda.
The three reissues are due for a July 31 release, and, like the reissues of the band's other LP's, each album will include a remastered copy of the original album, plus a second disc of previously unreleased music culled from the band members' vaults.
Each release also will be available as a single album, a single vinyl LP, a deluxe double-LP, digital download and a super-deluxe box set that features the CDs, LPs, a download card, a 70-page book with previously unseen photos and memorabilia and a high-quality print of the album cover.
Here are the track listings for the deluxe editions' companion audio discs (the songs remain the same on the original LPs):
Presence (Companion Audio)
- 01. "Two Ones Are Won" (Achilles Last Stand - Reference Mix)
- 02. "For Your Life" (Reference Mix)
- 03. "10 Ribs & All/Carrot Pod Pod (Pod)" (Reference Mix)
- 04. "Royal Orleans" (Reference Mix)
- 05. "Hots On For Nowhere" (Reference Mix)
In Through The Out Door (Companion Audio)
01. "In The Evening" (Rough Mix)
02. "Southbound Piano" (South Bound Saurez - Rough Mix)
03. "Fool In The Rain" (Rough Mix)
04. "Hot Dog" (Rough Mix)
05. "The Epic" (Carouselambra - Rough Mix)
06. "The Hook" (All My Love - Rough Mix)
07. "Blot" (I'm Gonna Crawl - Rough Mix)
Coda (Companion Audio)
Disc One
01."We're Gonna Groove" (Alternate Mix)
02."If It Keeps On Raining" (When The Levee Breaks - Rough Mix)
03."Bonzo's Montreux" (Mix Construction In Progress)
04."Baby Come On Home"
05."Sugar Mama" ( Mix)
06. "Poor Tom" (Instrumental Mix)
07. "Travelling Riverside Blues" (BBC Session)
08. "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do"
Disc Two
01."Four Hands" (Four Sticks - Bombay Orchestra)
02."Friends" (Bombay Orchestra)
03."St. Tristan's Sword" (Rough Mix)
04."Desire" (The Wanton Song - Rough Mix)
05."Bring It On Home" (Rough Mix)
06."Walter's Walk" (Rough Mix)
07."Everybody Makes It Through" (In The Light - Rough Mix)