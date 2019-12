Just weeks after the album celebrated it's 40th anniversary, Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album -- usually known as Led Zeppelin IV -- has re-entered the Billboard Top 200 for the first time since 1987.

This past week, Zeppelin 4 sold just over 3,600 copies to land at No. 166 on the charts.

The album has sold over 23 million copies worldwide since its release 40 years ago this month.