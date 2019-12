Led Zeppelin have premiered the reference mix of "Hots On For Nowhere," a selection from the upcoming deluxe reissues of the band's final three album's, 1976's Presence, 1979's In Through the Out Door and 1982's Coda.

Although this mix is close to the version heard on Presence, you'll hear a lot more of John Paul Jones' supple bass, while Jimmy Page's wild guitar playing has a bit more snap.

These final Led Zeppelin reissues are set for a July 31 release. You can pre-order them right here.