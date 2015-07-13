Led Zeppelin Premiere Previously Unheard "In the Evening (Rough Mix)"

Led Zeppelin will wrap up their long-running reissue campaign July 31 with their final three albums: 1976’s Presence, 1979’s In Through the Out Door and 1982’s Coda.

As we've come to expect from the band's previously issued remasters, each album will come with a companion disc full of alternate takes/mixes of several classic tracks.

Below, you can check out one of those alternate mixes. It's the decidedly raw "rough mix" of “In the Evening," a standout track from In Through the Out Door.

This previously unheard version of the song lacks many of the production flourishes found on the final version. We admit it offers a refreshing alternative. As Consequence of Sound points out, "there’s a distinct lack of scuzz on John Bonham's drumming and Jimmy Page’s guitar work, and even Robert Plant’s vocals are devoid of the album version’s effects ticks."

Take a listen below via Yahoo Music!.