Led Zeppelin Premiere "The Rain Song" (Mix Minus Piano) from 'Houses of the Holy' Remaster — Listen

As we've been reporting, the latest wave of Led Zeppelin remasters will be released October 28.

This time, Led Zep fans can prepare for new-and-improved versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy.

Speaking of which, it seems a previously unreleased track from the remastered Houses of the Holy has turned up online. Below, check out "The Rain Song (Mix Minus Piano)." It's a more intimate take on the classic 1973 cut, with more emphasis on the guitars.

In a statement, Jimmy Page said "'The Rain Song' is the sort of piece of music Led Zeppelin could approach and do so successfully and so masterfully. This whole genre of the sensitivity, where it can sort of caress you, it’s something that I’ve always been very proud of. The companion disc version is really a good blend of everything that’s actually being played.”

