Led Zeppelin Premiere "Whole Lotta Love" (Rough Mix) —Listen

Get ready, samplers!

Led Zeppelin have premiered the very blues-grooving "Whole Lotta Love" (Rough Mix), one of the previously unreleased gems that will be available June 3, when the newly remastered versions of the legendary band's first three albums will be released.

This version of "Whole Lotta Love" is noticeably spare, a somewhat skeletal and lacking a Jimmy Page guitar solo. The freak-out section is far less freaked-out and — well, you get the idea. And if you don't, just press the play button below.

Below that, you'll find a medley of "Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown," which was recorded in Paris in 1969. It will be included with the remastered version of Led Zeppelin.

If you need more details about the upcoming Led Zeppelin reissues — all of which were mastered by Page — step right this way.