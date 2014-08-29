Led Zeppelin Preview "Black Dog (Basic Track with Guitar Overdubs)" — Listen

Below, you can stream slightly more than a minute's worth of "Black Dog (Basic Track with Guitar Overdubs)," one of the raw, previously unreleased recordings to be included in the upcoming remastered edition of Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV.

The Led Zeppelin reissue campaign got off to an impressive start earlier this year when deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's 200 chart.

Now, updated versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy will be released October 28 through Atlantic/Swan Song. You can check out the track listings below.

Led Zeppelin IV

01. Black Dog

02. Rock And Roll

03. The Battle of Evermore

04. Stairway To Heaven

05. Misty Mountain Hop

06. Four Sticks

07. Going To California

08. When The Levee Breaks

Companion Audio Disc

01. Black Dog - Basic Track With Guitar Overdubs

02. Rock And Roll - Alternate Mix

03. The Battle Of Evermore - Mandolin/Guitar Mix From Headley Grange

04. Stairway To Heaven - Sunset Sound Mix

05. Misty Mountain Hop - Alternate Mix

06. Four Sticks - Alternate Mix

07. Going To California - Mandolin/Guitar Mix

08. When The Levee Breaks - Alternate UK Mix

Houses of the Holy track listing:

01. The Song Remains The Same

02. The Rain Song

03. Over The Hills And Far Away

04. The Crunge

05. Dancing Days

06. D'yer Mak'er

07. No Quarter

08. The Ocean

Companion Audio Disc

01. The Song Remains The Same - Guitar Overdub Reference Mix

02. The Rain Song - Mix Minus Piano

03. Over The Hills And Far Away - Guitar Mix Backing Track

04. The Crunge - Rough Mix - Keys Up

05. Dancing Days - Rough Mix With Vocal

06. No Quarter - Rough Mix With JPJ Keyboard Overdubs - No Vocal

07. The Ocean - Working Mix