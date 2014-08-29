Led Zeppelin Preview "Black Dog (Basic Track with Guitar Overdubs)" — Listen

Below, you can stream slightly more than a minute's worth of "Black Dog (Basic Track with Guitar Overdubs)," one of the raw, previously unreleased recordings to be included in the upcoming remastered edition of Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV.
The Led Zeppelin reissue campaign got off to an impressive start earlier this year when deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's 200 chart.
Now, updated versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy will be released October 28 through Atlantic/Swan Song. You can check out the track listings below.
Led Zeppelin IV
- 01. Black Dog
- 02. Rock And Roll
- 03. The Battle of Evermore
- 04. Stairway To Heaven
- 05. Misty Mountain Hop
- 06. Four Sticks
- 07. Going To California
- 08. When The Levee Breaks
Companion Audio Disc
01. Black Dog - Basic Track With Guitar Overdubs
02. Rock And Roll - Alternate Mix
03. The Battle Of Evermore - Mandolin/Guitar Mix From Headley Grange
04. Stairway To Heaven - Sunset Sound Mix
05. Misty Mountain Hop - Alternate Mix
06. Four Sticks - Alternate Mix
07. Going To California - Mandolin/Guitar Mix
08. When The Levee Breaks - Alternate UK Mix
Houses of the Holy track listing:
01. The Song Remains The Same
02. The Rain Song
03. Over The Hills And Far Away
04. The Crunge
05. Dancing Days
06. D'yer Mak'er
07. No Quarter
08. The Ocean
Companion Audio Disc
01. The Song Remains The Same - Guitar Overdub Reference Mix
02. The Rain Song - Mix Minus Piano
03. Over The Hills And Far Away - Guitar Mix Backing Track
04. The Crunge - Rough Mix - Keys Up
05. Dancing Days - Rough Mix With Vocal
06. No Quarter - Rough Mix With JPJ Keyboard Overdubs - No Vocal
07. The Ocean - Working Mix