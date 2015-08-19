Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" Sounds Incredible on a Cigar Box Guitar — Video

Here's a little something we found (well, Shane Speal spotted it) over at Cigar Box Nation.

It's a video of the U.K.'s Ben Rouse playing Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" on a three-string cigar box guitar.

Rouse hit the CBG (cigar box guitar) scene fairly recently; he started playing one only a couple of days before making this video. That said, he's been a professional ukulele and mandolin player for years. Be sure to check it out!

You can find the tab for this arrangement, plus more information about Rouse, right here.

