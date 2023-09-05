Lee Anderton says he will be “declaring any personal financial interest” in products featured on the Andertons channel, after complaints to the UK Advertising Standards Authority

Lee Anderton – the owner of UK music instrument retailer Anderton’s and host of the firm’s popular YouTube channel – has confirmed he will start “declaring any personal financial interest” in the products featured in videos on the store’s channel.

In a new update, issued to KDH, Anderton revealed that the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had been in touch with him, following revelations that he had not declared an interest in Victory Amps – a firm in which he is an owner/investor.

The businessman and host had previously featured the firm’s products on the channel multiple times across the last 10 years, but had not mentioned his ownership of the company in the clips.

Anderton later issued a response video, explaining his role in the firm and his reasons for keeping his involvement secret (primarily to avoid deterring other UK retailers from stocking the amps).

He also acknowledged he “could have been more open” with the channel’s viewers.

KDH had previously pointed out that, in not disclosing his ownership of the firm in those clips, Anderton was likely in breach of UK advertising regulations on influencers with their own brands.

These state that “If you own (in full, or co-own or in part), or are employed by a brand and use your social media account to promote its products, you must make this known and clearly label these posts as ads.”

Following KDH’s revelations, Anderton issued a further update to his fellow YouTuber (the clip above, published on August 31), explaining that the UK regulator had received three complaints about the channel’s promotion of Victory Amps and that he would declare his interests in a more transparent manner.

“The Advertising Standards Agency [sic] (ASA) have been in touch following your video as they received three complaints about Anderton's promoting Victory amps without me disclosing my interest in the brand,” says Anderton in his new statement.

“The ASA have asked me to add a line in all future videos declaring any personal financial interests I have in any brands we promote, which I will start doing from today.

“They've confirmed that this action will resolve the complaints and no further action will be taken and they also confirmed that I did not have to retrospectively add this disclosure to any videos released prior to the advice.”