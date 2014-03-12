Legacy Recordings Premieres Johnny Cash Video "She Used To Love Me A Lot" Directed By John Hillcoat

Legacy Recordings announced the premiere of the official music video for “She Used To Love Me A Lot,” a recently discovered Johnny Cash recording included on the upcoming, unreleased Cash album Out Among The Stars (Columbia/Legacy) available March 25, 2014.

To view the video visit here or watch below.

The four-minute video is directed by filmmarker John Hillcoat (The Road, Lawless, The Proposition) showcasing footage from over the course of a month across the country as a fitting backdrop to Cash's iconic American voice.

“‘She Used to Love Me A Lot' contains all the hallmark brilliance of Cash. The honest simplicity and deep conviction of his delivery shines through,” said Hillcoat. “The lyrics seemed to speak to America as it is now, to the nation that loved him and to the great divide he fought so hard against. This divide has only grown exponentially since he died, so we wanted to show America under this stark light and as a homage to the very reason Cash always wore black: to the shameful increase of the disenfranchised and outsiders. At the same time, we wanted to reference the great man's own struggle and journey from the love of his life to the burnt out ruins of his infamous lake house home, personal photographs, the cave where he tried to take his life but then turned it all around, the place he last recorded in and his last photo be-fore his passing.”

Out Among The Stars is a recently discovered collection of 12 never-before-heard songs from Cash's recording sessions with producer Billy Sherrill, paired by Columbia Records in the early 1980's to boost commercial appeal when country music took a shift in direction. Label executives shelved the album, which was not found until 2012 by Cash's son, John Carter Cash and archivists at Legacy Recordings.

"Dad was always uniquely himself," son Cash said. "And later on the world would come back around. He never modified himself. But Nashville at the time was in a completely different place. It was the 'Urban Cowboy' phase. It was pop country, and dad was not that. I think him working with Billy was sort of an effort by the record company to put him more in the circle of Music Row and see what could happen at the heart of that machine."

Included are two duets with wife June Carter Cash, “Baby Ride Easy” and “Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time" as well one with Waylon Jennings "I'm Movin' On."

Track Listing:

01. Out Among The Stars

02. Baby Ride Easy

03. She Used To Love Me A Lot

04. After All

05. I'm Movin' On

06. If I Told You Who It Was

07. Call Your Mother

08. I Drove Her Out Of My Mind

09. Tennessee

10. Rock And Roll Shoes

11. Don't You Think It's Come Our Time

12. I Came To Believe

13. She Used To Love Me A Lot (JC/EC Version)

Out Among The Stars may be pre-ordered now at:

Amazon: http://smarturl.it/cash_stars_amzn

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/cash_stars_itunes

Johnny Cash Online Store: http://smarturl.it/cash_stars_official