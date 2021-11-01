An enterprising Lego fan has built a pedalboard to go with the Lego Fender Stratocaster

Back in September, Fender launched the eagerly anticipated Lego Stratocaster, a 1,074-piece guitar and amp kit that replicates the iconic electric guitar in exhaustive detail. Yet although the set comes with a two-button footswitch for its included Princeton Reverb, some Lego fans were left wanting more – enter the Lego pedalboard.

Masterminded by kit designer Steve Marsh (aka rubblemaker_lego), the Lego pedalboard is composed of 399 parts, and features an Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi, Boss PH-1 Phaser, CE-2 Chorus, TU-3 Chromatic Tuner, Pro Co RAT and Dunlop Cry Baby.

Thankfully, 164-page PDF instructions are available from Rebrickable to guide you through the build. Oh, and for anyone wondering what to use for patch cables, minifigure whips work nicely, apparently.

A post shared by Steve Marsh (@rubblemaker_lego) A photo posted by on

On his inspiration for the build, Marsh commented on Instagram, “I recently bought the LEGO Fender Strat set. It’s a great set but it was sorely lacking something. It came with just one footswitch and, having played guitar and bass in about 25 different bands, I wasn’t going to settle for that.”

Exemplary work. And, of course, the beauty of Lego’s endlessly reconfigurable format means that if you’re not a fan of the effects placement, you can change that over in a flash, no Velcro required.

The build has won plenty of plaudits from across the web, most notably from Boss, who commented, “You are a legend! Great selection of pedals. @built_with_lego @lego - we’re ready when you are…”

Could we see a fully loaded Boss BCB-90X Lego pedalboard this time next year? Here’s hoping…