Fender finally releases long-awaited Stratocaster Lego set

Ever wanted to build your own Fender Stratocaster from scratch? How about one of the brand’s famous guitar amps? Well, now you have the opportunity to do both, thanks to the big F’s latest release.

Admittedly, you won’t be able to play your hand-assembled builds, as the release itself sees the brand’s venture away from its conventional association with six-strings toward a new market altogether – Lego.

That’s right: Fender has finally dropped its Lego Stratocaster and amp set, after teasing us all with initial news of its impending arrival back in October last year.

And, by the looks of things, the final design has undergone some serious blueprint modifications, looking far more sleek than the original design promised to be.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

Thanks to Slovakian fan designer Tomáš Letenay – who originally entered the design into the Lego Ideas Music to Our Ears competition – the Lego Strat has now become a reality, after it was snapped up and commissioned by the Lego Group for a production run.

The meticulously crafted miniature axe arrives in either Red or Black colorways, and boasts a number of true-to-reality appointments, right down to the six strings, tuning pegs, trio of single-coils and whammy bar-equipped tremolo system.

The five-way selector switch and three-piece control layout is also included, along with a Lego-themed strap and handy guitar stand made from – you guessed it – Lego.

A post shared by LEGO (@lego) A photo posted by on

That’s not all that’s on offer, though, with Fender releasing the Strat alongside a Lego Princeton Reverb – a build complete with a mesh-themed facade, two input channels and an array of controls inspired by the aesthetic of the original unit.

In terms of measurements, the 1,074-piece kit sees the guitar measure in at 36cm tall and 11cm wide, and either 4.069cm or 3.236cm deep depending on whether you’ve attached the whammy bar.

“I used to play electric guitar when I was a teenager and I always dreamed of owning a Fender Stratocaster – but I could never afford it,” said Letenay. “The competition on Lego Ideas gave me the chance to create it in Lego bricks.

“The Stratocaster was my gateway into music and I love seeing my Lego design with the stand,” he added. “I am hoping that other guitar fans get as much joy out of building it as I have.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Lego Stratocaster set will be available starting October 1 for $99.

For more information, head over to Lego.