Lenny Kravitz has released the music video for "The Pleasure and the Pain," the latest single from his 2014 album, Strut.

The video was shot by Dikayl Rimmasch—who has directed videos for Beyoncé and Jay Z—while Kravitz was on tour in the U.S. It shows Kravitz and a beautiful female companion motorcycling their way across the country.

