Lenny Kravitz Set To Release New Album This Summer

Lenny Kravitz has announced the release of a new album for this summer. The singer/guitarist will release his ninth studio album, entitled Black And White America, on August 30. The record will be preceded by the single, "Stand," which hits radio on June 6. The follow-up to 2008's It Is Time For A Love Revolution will be Kravitz's first release for Atlantic Records/Roadrunner Records.

Kravitz produced, wrote and arranged the 16 songs on Black And White American, which is his long awaited "funk" album. The album was originally planned to be released before 2004's Baptism but the project was shelved by Kravitz until this past year.

Fans may recognize the album's first single, "Come On Get It," from it's widespread use in NBA commercials in late 2010.

Confirmed song titles for Black And White America: