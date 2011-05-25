Lenny Kravitz Single, Album and Tour Coming This Summer

Lenny Kravitz has announced that his new single, “Stand,” will be released June 6. The track is from his forthcoming ninth studio album, Black and White America. The collection, set to debut on Aug. 30th, marks Kravitz’s first release on Atlantic Records/Roadrunner Records, following eight previous albums and more than 35 million units sold. In addition to his new single, Kravitz has confirmed a series of performances in conjunction with the release of Black and White America. He will perform on the Toyota Concert Series on the TODAY Show, closing out the morning program’s summer shows on Sept. 2. Kravitz will perform songs from Black and White America, along with other hits. Kravitz also is set to appear on "The Late Show with David Letterman" on Aug. 30 and "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on Sept. 1. In addition to the album, Kravitz will star as Cinna in the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel, "The Hunger Games." Black and White America is a rich rock and funk-infused collection filled with Lenny’s signature guitar riffs, compelling melodies and the undeniable anthemic lyricism that has been his trademark over the course of his 20-year career. In addition to the release of his album, Kravitz will kick off a world tour this year. He'll kick things off by joining U2 on tour on June 4, as the band resumes their U.S. dates at stadiums on the West Coast. Kravitz’s vocals and guitar playing are as distinct as ever on Black and White America. Kravitz produced, wrote and arranged the 16 tracks on the record. For more information, visit lennykravitz.com.