Leprous Premiere “Illuminate” Music Video

(Image credit: Bjørn Tore Moen)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the music video premiere for “Illuminate,” by Norway’s Leprous.

The third single released from their upcoming album Malina—due out August 25—the video for “Illuminate” was shot in Romania with director Costin Chioreanu.

“‘Illuminate’ is one of the most groovy songs we've ever made,” the band said. “It's the Leprous people know, but in a fresh version. The abstract and dark video from Costin underlines the atmosphere of the song perfectly."

With Malina, Leprous have made every effort to try new ways of working, and push the boundaries of their sound in ways they had not originally set out to do.

“We feel with Malina that we've managed to achieve a natural sounding, organic album with great songs that still sounds modern. Organic doesn't necessarily equal ‘retro.’ While we still very much sound like Leprous, I believe that with this album we more accurately define as a rock band than a metal band," said frontman and keyboardist Einar Solberg.

"We're insanely proud of this album, and can't wait to share it with you all.”

Leprous will soon head out on an extensive headlining tour of Europe to promote Malina together with special guests Agent Fresco from Iceland, Australia's AlithiA, and fellow Norwegians Astrosaur. Tour dates are listed below the video.

Malina can be pre ordered here.

19.08.2017 Mo i Rana (Norway) – Verket Festival

Leprous & Agent Fresco – Live in Russia:

22.10.2017 Moscow (Russia) – Volta

23.10.2017 St. Petersburg (Russia) – ClubZal

Leprous, Agent Fresco, AlithiA & Astrosaur – European Tour:

Presented in Germany by Eclipsed, Laut.de, Guitar & Metal.de

24.10.2017 Helsinki (Finland) – Tavastia

25.10.2017 Jyväskyla (Finland) – Lutakko

26.10.2017 Tampere (Finland) – Olympia

28.10.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Pumpehuset

29.10.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo

30.10.2017 Cologne (Germany) – Luxor

31.10.2017 Esch (Luxembourg) – Rockhal

01.11.2017 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat

02.11.2017 London (UK) – The Dome

03.11.2017 Dublin (Ireland) – Voodoo Lounge

04.11.2017 Leeds (UK) – Damnation Festival

05.11.2017 Vosselaar (Belgium) – Biebob

06.11.2017 Paris (France) – Trabendo

07.11.2017 Nantes (France) – Barakason

08.11.2017 Bordeaux (France) – Rocher Palmer

11.11.2017 Toulouse (France) – Le Metronum

12.11.2017 Marseille (France) – Le Moulin

13.11.2017 Milan (Italy) – Magnolia

14.11.2017 Lyon (France) – CCO Villeurbanne

15.11.2017 Winterthur (Switzerland) – Salzhaus

16.11.2017 Colmar (France) – Grillen

17.11.2017 Munich (Germany) – Backstage Halle

18.11.2017 Vienna (Austria) – Szene

19.11.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – A38

20.11.2017 Prague (Czech Republic) – Rock Café

21.11.2017 Warsaw (Poland) – Proxima

22.11.2017 Berlin (Germany) – Musik & Frieden

23.11.2017 Aarhus (Denmark) – Atlas

25.11.2017 Oslo (Norway) – Vulkan Arena