Leprous Premiere “Illuminate” Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the music video premiere for “Illuminate,” by Norway’s Leprous.
The third single released from their upcoming album Malina—due out August 25—the video for “Illuminate” was shot in Romania with director Costin Chioreanu.
“‘Illuminate’ is one of the most groovy songs we've ever made,” the band said. “It's the Leprous people know, but in a fresh version. The abstract and dark video from Costin underlines the atmosphere of the song perfectly."
With Malina, Leprous have made every effort to try new ways of working, and push the boundaries of their sound in ways they had not originally set out to do.
“We feel with Malina that we've managed to achieve a natural sounding, organic album with great songs that still sounds modern. Organic doesn't necessarily equal ‘retro.’ While we still very much sound like Leprous, I believe that with this album we more accurately define as a rock band than a metal band," said frontman and keyboardist Einar Solberg.
"We're insanely proud of this album, and can't wait to share it with you all.”
Leprous will soon head out on an extensive headlining tour of Europe to promote Malina together with special guests Agent Fresco from Iceland, Australia's AlithiA, and fellow Norwegians Astrosaur. Tour dates are listed below the video.
Malina can be pre ordered here.
19.08.2017 Mo i Rana (Norway) – Verket Festival
Leprous & Agent Fresco – Live in Russia:
- 22.10.2017 Moscow (Russia) – Volta
- 23.10.2017 St. Petersburg (Russia) – ClubZal
Leprous, Agent Fresco, AlithiA & Astrosaur – European Tour:
Presented in Germany by Eclipsed, Laut.de, Guitar & Metal.de
24.10.2017 Helsinki (Finland) – Tavastia
25.10.2017 Jyväskyla (Finland) – Lutakko
26.10.2017 Tampere (Finland) – Olympia
28.10.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Pumpehuset
29.10.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo
30.10.2017 Cologne (Germany) – Luxor
31.10.2017 Esch (Luxembourg) – Rockhal
01.11.2017 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat
02.11.2017 London (UK) – The Dome
03.11.2017 Dublin (Ireland) – Voodoo Lounge
04.11.2017 Leeds (UK) – Damnation Festival
05.11.2017 Vosselaar (Belgium) – Biebob
06.11.2017 Paris (France) – Trabendo
07.11.2017 Nantes (France) – Barakason
08.11.2017 Bordeaux (France) – Rocher Palmer
11.11.2017 Toulouse (France) – Le Metronum
12.11.2017 Marseille (France) – Le Moulin
13.11.2017 Milan (Italy) – Magnolia
14.11.2017 Lyon (France) – CCO Villeurbanne
15.11.2017 Winterthur (Switzerland) – Salzhaus
16.11.2017 Colmar (France) – Grillen
17.11.2017 Munich (Germany) – Backstage Halle
18.11.2017 Vienna (Austria) – Szene
19.11.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – A38
20.11.2017 Prague (Czech Republic) – Rock Café
21.11.2017 Warsaw (Poland) – Proxima
22.11.2017 Berlin (Germany) – Musik & Frieden
23.11.2017 Aarhus (Denmark) – Atlas
25.11.2017 Oslo (Norway) – Vulkan Arena