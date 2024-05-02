“It was an insane, bare bones show”: Primus's Les Claypool and Ler LaLonde were just forced to play a gig with brand new gear from Guitar Center – and yes, they still sounded exactly like Primus

By Janelle Borg
published

The instruments the band purchased and played onstage are now set to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to St. Judes Children’s Hospital

Larry "Ler" LaLonde, Tim "Herb" Alexander and Les Claypool of Primus perform at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 22, 2021 in Sterling Heights, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Primus were left without their instruments after all their gear got delayed in transit due to storms. Fortunately, they were still able to play their set at the Sick New World Festival after a local Guitar Center kitted them with new gear.

In an Instagram post, Les Claypool explained how he and Larry “Ler” LaLonde ended up with two matching Fenders: 

