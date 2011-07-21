Leslie West, Uli Jon Roth and Michael Schenker Unite for 3 Guitar Heroes Tour

Leslie West, Uli Jon Roth and Michael Schenker will be joining forces for what's being called the 3 Guitar Heroes Tour this fall. The tour will included individual sets by each guitarist, plus a jam with all three afterwards. The three will also be joined by special guests on most dates of the tour.

On the touring plans, Leslie West said: "I am honored to be a part of the '3 Guitar Heroes' tour with Uli Roth and Michael Schenker. My manager Bob and I have been discussing a run like this for ages, and when the opportunity came up I hopped on board. That's right - the guy who just had his leg amputated. These guys are monster players and this should be a lot of fun."

Michael Schenker added: "It is very exciting to be part of a tour that has very deeply rooted connections with two guitarists that have been at their best since the start of their careers. When I was around 14 years-old, I saw a guy on stage playing amazing guitar. It was Uli, and he was around my age. Three years later while with the Scorpions, I chose to join UFO and found the best possible replacement in Uli. I knew my brother Rudolf and Klaus were in good hands.

When I was 16 years old, Leslie West was one of my favorite guitarists. He had just recorded 'Theme For An Imaginary Western' with MOUNTAIN, a song featuring one of my all-time favorite lead-breaks on it. Looking back, Leslie is the last guitarist I ever copied seeing that from when I was 17 on, I went completely my own way.

So, here we are after all these years on stage together, celebrating the phenomenon - rock guitar."

3 Guitar Heroes Tour Dates:

October

6 - Norfolk, CT Infinity Music Hall & Bistro

8 - Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

9 - Plymouth, NH The Flying Monkey

12 - Foxborough, MA Showcase Live

13 - Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

14 - New York, NY Irving Plaza

15 - Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

16 - Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre At Westbury

19 - Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

20 - Cleveland, OH House of Blues

21 - Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

22 - Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room

26 - Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

27 - Chicago, IL House of Blues

November

4 - Dallas, TX House of Blues

5 - Houston, TX House of Blues

11 - Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

More dates will be announced shortly.