Lester “Rusty” Paul, Son of Les Paul, Dead at 74

Lester “Rusty” G. Paul, son of the innovator and musician Les Paul, died New Year’s Eve from complications associated with diabetes.

He was 74.

Rusty was a constant figure by his father’s side during the guitarist’s life and became a popular musician on his own, performing at various venues around the country with his band, the Rusty Paul Band. He could often be seen sitting in with musical artists, including Les Paul’s godson Steve Miller, and was friends with many other famous musicians, including Richie Sambora, Slash and Eddie Van Halen.

He worked to keep alive the legacy of his father, who died in 2009 at the age of 94. Rusty had three other siblings: his brothers Gene W. Paul and Robert (Bobby) Paul and sister Colleen Wess.

Numerous tributes were posted on Facebook and Twitter.