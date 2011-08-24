Liam Gallagher Drops Lawsuit Against His Brother Noel

All Liam Gallagher wanted was an apology. When we announced last week that Liam was suing his brother Noel over "lies" surrounding the breakup of Oasis, he never made mention once of a monetary sum in his official statement.

"I tried to resolve this amicably but have been left with no choice but legal action. All I want is an apology," the statement ended.

Now it seems Noel has sufficiently apologized to his brother, during a live web chat that took place on his Facebook page this past Monday. When asked about his comments regarding Oasis ending due to Liam being too hungover to play a festival date, Noel said:

"Unfortunately there is truth in it. But you know, for the record it is a fact that he was diagnosed with laryngitis and it is a fact that he had a doctor's note to prove it. But I'd just like to say though, if he gets offended by my opinions on such things then you know I apologise but it's all getting very silly and a little bit out of hand and it’s not very cool."

Liam has now officially dropped the suit, with a source close to the singer telling the U.K.'s The Sun, "In the cold light of day he realised his brother was actually being quite calm about it all, and decided a legal battle was a bad idea. Hopefully that will draw a line under it all and everyone can move on."