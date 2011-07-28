Liam Gallagher: "Noel Gallagher Can Be a Little Bitch"

When the Gallagher brothers get along, it makes for some amazing tunes. When they don't, it makes for a hilarious exchange of quotes in the media. The most recent comes from Liam Gallagher, who is responding to both Noel calling him a "born liar" and claiming that he was bullied out of the band by Liam.

Of Noel's accusations that he was bullied out of the band, Liam had this to say in an interview with MTV Canada:

"I just know he lies. Noel wasn’t bullied out of the band. And then he writes a statement like that saying 'Oh, I've been bullied out of the band' and management and all that, and two days later, the people he reckons bullied him, and the people who weren’t listening to his little sob story, were around at his house having tea on his lawn. I'm just disappointed for him, and his fans... I have my [bad days] but Noel Gallagher can be a little bitch when he wants to be."

You may remember recently when Noel Gallagher held his press conference to announce his solo career plans, Liam conspicuously Tweeted "SHITBAG" around the same time.