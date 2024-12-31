“Those overdriven cowboy chords and stadium-conquering chorus hooks will be omnipresent throughout 2025”: When Oasis finally returned

2024 Year in Review: Given their extensive warring and all-too-public exchanges, it’d be fair to say the Gallagher brothers are in a class of their own when it comes to sibling rivalry.

Which is why news of their long-awaited return dominated headlines around the world. It’s the reunion many of us were hoping for but few ever expected to materialize, and ultimately a big moment for guitar music in general.

Those overdriven cowboy chords and stadium-conquering chorus hooks will be omnipresent throughout 2025, and who knows, they might even result in more guitars being picked up.

Though no official confirmation of the resurrected lineup has been made at the time of writing, it looks as if Noel Gallagher will be joined by latter Oasis member and High Flying Bird Gem Archer on guitar, and original member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will also be likely to make an appearance.

In other Gallagher-related news, the Cherry Sunburst Epiphone Les Paul Standard used on Definitely Maybe (and in the Supersonic music video) sold at auction for just over $175,000, which works out as roughly 250 times more than what a new model would retail for today.