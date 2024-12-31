“Those overdriven cowboy chords and stadium-conquering chorus hooks will be omnipresent throughout 2025”: When Oasis finally returned

2024 Year in Review: The brothers gonna work it out... and they did. Cue the online meltdown for tickets as the Noel and Liam Gallagher get the Mancunion indie rock juggernaut back on the road

A black-and-white portrait of Manchester-based indie rock band Oasis in 1993, with Noel Gallagher playing a Gibson ES-335, and brother Liam to his right; the band reformed in 2024, announcing a string of 2025 dates.
(Image credit:  James Fry/Getty Images)

2024 Year in Review: Given their extensive warring and all-too-public exchanges, it’d be fair to say the Gallagher brothers are in a class of their own when it comes to sibling rivalry.

Which is why news of their long-awaited return dominated headlines around the world. It’s the reunion many of us were hoping for but few ever expected to materialize, and ultimately a big moment for guitar music in general.

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).