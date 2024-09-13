“When Oasis recorded Supersonic, all he had was an Epiphone Les Paul Standard”: Oasis reunion hype reaches fever pitch as Noel Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe LP smashes its auction estimate

By
published

The Les Paul – which can be seen in the Supersonic music video – was sold alongside two other Oasis instruments, which also broke their estimated selling prices

A selection of guitars owned and used by Noel Gallagher, including (l-r) an Epiphone EA-250, a Gibson Flying V and an Epiphone Les Paul Standard electric guitar, go on view at Sotheby&#039;s on September 09, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's)

A handful of Oasis electric guitars have smashed their upper estimates after going up for auction mere weeks after the influential Brit rock band announced their long-awaited return.

Following some brief but intense speculation, the Gallagher brothers officially confirmed that they’d be reuniting for a comeback tour later this year, with dates currently penciled in at London, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.