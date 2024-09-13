“When Oasis recorded Supersonic, all he had was an Epiphone Les Paul Standard”: Oasis reunion hype reaches fever pitch as Noel Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe LP smashes its auction estimate

The shows will mark the first time the brothers have played together ever since their infamous bust-up behind the scenes at the 2009 Rock en Seine festival in Paris, which involved the destruction of an ES-355 – which sold at auction.
But bubbling underneath the buzz surrounding Oasis’ long-awaited return was a Sotheby’s auction, which has seen the sale of some notable Oasis electrics – including Noel’s Definitely MaybeEpiphone Les Paul.
Oasis - Supersonic (Official HD Remastered Video) - YouTube
To put it into perspective, it’s likely that Gallagher didn’t pay more than a few hundred pounds for the beginner electric guitar when he first acquired it. As such, to see its value rise to almost $200,000 is rather surreal.
But as mentioned, the guitar’s newest custodian – who may or may not have been swept up by Oasis fever at the time of the auction – will no doubt justify the hefty price tag by pointing to its cultural significance.
This is, after all, the guitar that paved the way for Oasis, and that helped them navigate their earliest sessions as they began their journey towards Brit rock domination.
“In December 1993 when Oasis recorded their first single, Supersonic, at the Pink Museum recording studio in Liverpool, all he had was an Epiphone Les Paul Standard, a used WEM/Watkins Dominator MKIII combo and a Roland RE-201 Space Echo,” Guitar World’s Chris Gill wrote of the Epi’s significance.
That Epi Les Paul wasn’t the only Oasis guitar to fetch a handsome fee at auction. Noel’s Epiphone EA-250, which also featured on the cover of Supersonic, went for approximately $63,077, while a Flying V – which was also once owned by Johnny Marr – sold for around $47,291.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar.