Liam Gallagher Sues Noel Gallagher Over "Lies" Surrounding Oasis Breakup

"Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight." We used that quote from Liam to begin our article on The Best Liam and Noel Gallagher Insults. Of course, those insults were for the most part all in good fun -- or at least didn't result in the brothers ending up in court.

Liam Gallagher has announced in a statement to The Sun that he will be taking legal action against his brother and former bandmate over "lies" surrounding the breakup of Oasis. In a recent press conference, Noel stated that the split stemmed from Liam's inability to perform at the 2009 V festival because of a hangover, and that because Liam had insisted that his clothing line be advertised in the tour program.

Liam gave laryngitis as the official cause of his missing the V festival, and now wishes his brother to simply apologize for the allegations. His full statement to The Sun is as follows:

"I HAVE taken legal action against Noel Gallagher for statements he made claiming Oasis pulled out of the 2009 V Festival Chelmsford gig because I had a hangover."

"That is a lie and I want Oasis fans and others who were at V to know the truth."

"I was gutted when I couldn't play the gig because I didn't want to let the fans down."

"But the truth is I had laryngitis, which Noel was made fully aware of that morning, diagnosed by a doctor."

"Noel also falsely stated the demise of Oasis followed a massive row in which he claimed I demanded to advertise my clothing range Pretty Green in the Oasis tour programme."

"The truth is there was no such discussion or row between us."

"I am used to being called all sorts of things by Noel and I have in the past said things about him. But what Noel has alleged this time went way beyond rock-and-roll banter and questioned my professionalism."

"I tried to resolve this amicably but have been left with no choice but legal action. All I want is an apology."

Noel, who will release his debut solo album High Flying Birds this fall, has yet to issue a response.