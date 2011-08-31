Liam Gallagher: There Will Be a Second Beady Eye Album

While Noel may certainly seem like the busier Gallagher brother right now -- preparing to release his debut solo album in November, with another collaborative album to follow in early 2012 -- Liam wants everyone to know that he and the rest of Noel's ex-bandmates in Beady Eye aren't going away anytime soon.

The younger Gallagher brother told BBC6 Music that Beady Eye would be hitting the studio early in 2012 to record their second album -- whether anyone likes it or not.

"February or the end of January we will be in (the studio) doing our album," Gallagher said. "We've got enough material for another record, and that is what we shall do, whether people like it or not."

And, of course, he couldn't resist but get a jab in about his brother's new album, which he claims contains a lot of material originally written for Oasis. "I have sung on half of them [the tracks], it was a lot better when I was singing on them but I am sure people will like the soft approach."

So was most of Noel's album crafted from Oasis song ideas? Stay tuned for the upcoming Guitar World interview with Noel Gallagher ...