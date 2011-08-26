Lick of the Day: Fleetwood Mac-Style Riff Sponsored by TC Electronics

This Lick Of The Day Challenge, featuring a riff in the style of Fleetwood Mac, is sponsored by TC Electronics.

In the below video, Guitar World's Paul Riario guides you through a double-stop lick inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

"To do the first part of this lick I do some major and minor double-stops while pedaling the A-string," explains Riario.

Check out the video for the full explanation, and be sure to download the Lick of the Day App here for a fresh lick every day with instruction, tabs and notation and practice mode.