Today's free Lick of the Day comes to you courtesy of AmpKit, who just launched version 1.2 of their app for the iOS. You can find out more about AmpKit at this location.

Today's lick comes from Guitar World's own Paul Riario, who shows you a blues rock lick which he describes as "Jimmy Page meets Mark Knopfler."

Be sure to check out Lick of the Day, a free download for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch available at the App Store.