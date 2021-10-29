Limp Bizkit will release Still Sucks – their first album in a decade – this Halloween

Nu-metal titans Limp Bizkit are to release Still Sucks – their sixth studio album and first in a decade – this Sunday (October 31).

The news was posted to the band's social media, as well as by each of the band members – Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, drummer John Otto, bassist Sam Rivers and turntablist and producer DJ Lethal – earlier today (October 29). They each also shared the album's very Bizkit-esque artwork, which can be seen below.

Wes Borland wrote: “Our first album in over a decade comes out this Sunday! Happy Halloween!” DJ Lethal added: “Limp Bizkit – Still Sucks coming to a cassette player near you.”

The band deleted all previous content on their Instagram page prior to the announcement, kicking off their new feed with a review from an individual named Jake Bacon, who bears a striking resemblance to Borland.

“This really cool band called Limp Bizkit hasn't dropped a record in 10 years or something like that, like 2011,” says the beer-loving, mullet-wearing music journo. “Anyways, they're putting out this killer record – it's killer man – they're putting it out on Halloween. How wicked is that.”

He then proceeds to play several audio snippets from the record, beginning with a monumentally heavy guitar riff from the album opener, Out of Style.

The rest of the album looks like it'll see Durst and co dabble in numerous genres and styles as per usual; there's hip-hop, heavy metal and even an ultra-produced, boy-band-esque track.

Following 2011's Gold Cobra, the album – which was long-rumored to be called Stampede of the Disco Elephants – ties in with frontman Fred Durst's recent retro suburban dad makeover, and will feature the band's latest single, Dad Vibes.

Prior to its official release, the band unveiled the single over the PA during the outro of their set at Lollapalooza in July.

During an appearance on Drinks With Johnny – the podcast hosted by Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ – back in June, Borland revealed that the band had been in the studio around seven times over the past 10 years to “try and complete” the record.

He said that much of the album's holdup could be attributed to Fred Durst not being happy with his vocals.

“We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away.” he explained. “So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish them and we're gonna finish the record.”

Borland added that “the riffs and the music [on Still Sucks are] the best stuff” he's ever composed as a musician.

Until today's official album announcement, it was unclear whether Ready to Go and The Endless Slaughter – two tracks released in 2013 and 2014, respectively – would appear on the new record. It is now confirmed that they will not.

Still Sucks arrives October 31. Check out the its tracklisting below.