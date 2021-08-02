Watch Limp Bizkit debut new single, Dad Vibes, as Fred Durst has a senior moment

Limp Bizkit have unveiled a new song, Dad Vibes, by broadcasting it over the PA as part of a finale to their July 31 Lollapalooza show in Chicago.

Durst intros the track sporting a new look, which appears to take inspiration from the track title (or maybe the Beastie Boys' Sabotage video).

Unusually, Wes Borland and co don’t actually play the track live. Instead, they send a recorded version over the PA, as Durst heads into the crowd spraying out T-shirts.

The song gives fans an early taste of the first Limp Bizkit album since 2011’s Gold Cobra. The band worked on a follow-up effort with Ross Robinson titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, but it was never completed to their satisfaction, despite the release of several singles from the record.

Limp Bizkit also debuted a new song at their pre-Lollapalooza show at Chicago’s Metro venue in a similar manner – see below – though they did not name the track...

The rest of Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza set was heavy on the hits, including Nookie, Break Stuff and a host of Chocolate Starfish material.