Limp Bizkit drop studio version of brand-new song, Dad Vibes

After broadcasting it over the PA during the finale of their July 31 Lollapalooza show in Chicago, Limp Bizkit have officially released their latest single, Dad Vibes.

The track sees frontman Fred Durst – who now sports a retro dad look, with grey hair, shades and a handlebar mustache – serve his instantly recognizable lyrical flows over both stripped-back beats and more guitar-y sections driven by enigmatic six-string slinger Wes Borland. Check it out below.

Regarding the status of Limp Bizkit's new album, reportedly titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants – the followup to 2011's Gold Cobra – the band recently revealed in an Instagram story that “new songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon”, adding that a new album will drop “soon thereafter”.

Earlier this year, guitarist Wes Borland appeared on Drinks With Johnny – a podcast hosted by Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ – where he offered a further update on the band's sixth album.

“We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios,” he said.

But as the guitarist explained, many of the album's delays can be attributed to Fred Durst's discontent with his vocals.

“We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away.” he explained.

“So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish them and we're gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”

He also said that “the riffs and the music [are] the best stuff” he's ever composed as a musician, adding that he has “no doubt that [Fred will] come and bring it and it's gonna be a great record.”

Limp Bizkit announced the title of the album back in 2012, and subsequently released two singles, Ready to Go and The Endless Slaughter. It's not yet clear these two tracks will appear on the LP.