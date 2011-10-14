Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Will Star in a New Sitcom Called "Douchebag" — Yes, "Douchebag"

Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst has singed a deal with CBS TV Studios to star in -- and produce -- a sitcom called "Douchebag."

The show will be written by Matthew Carlson, whose past masterpieces include episodes of "Malcolm In The Middle," "The Wonder Years" and "Mr. Sunshine."

According to NME.com, the sitcom's plot will involve a rock legend who is struggling to find a balance between his high-profile lifestyle and raising a family. Limp Bizkit fans can expect to see it in 2012.

Limp Bizkit are on a break after a summer tour in support of Gold Cobra.