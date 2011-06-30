Lindsey Buckingham Unveils New Song, "Seeds We Sow," As Free Download

Lindsey Buckingham, the longtime Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist, is offering a new song, “Seeds We Sow,” as a free download, available below. The song is the title track from his forthcoming sixth solo album, which will be released Sept. 6.

“This might be the best work I’ve ever done," said Buckingham about the upcoming album. "I think it’s an excellent representation of what I do. It shows a certain maturity and musicianship and I just feel like I have a lot of tools in my musical vocabulary from which to draw that are again the product of the choices I’ve made. It’s on my own terms. This is very much from the inside out and I hope I never stop doing that.”

The album marks Buckingham’s first true DIY release; he wrote and performed every song and produced and mixed them too. Just as his guitar style on Seeds We Sow is more mature and refined, so are his lyrics.

“I think the lyrics over the years have actually gotten better because they’ve gotten a little, I don’t want to say obscure, but more poetic in the way they’re created,” he said, adding, “It’s a mysterious process even to me.”

Buckingham’s 31-city North American tour dates are listed below. In the meantime, you can get the free download right here:

“SEEDS WE SOW” TOUR DATES: