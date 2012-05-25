Linkin Park Debut New Song, "Lies Greed Misery"

Linkin Park have just unveiled the second single for their upcoming fifth studio album, Living Things. Listen to "Lies Greed Misery" below.

In a recent interview, frontman Mike Shinoda state that Living Things would be a far more personal album than other recent efforts. "On the last few records we've had an interest in global issues and social issues and those things are still around," he said, "there are certainly traces of them, but this record is far more personal."

Living Things is due out June 26.