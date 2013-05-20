Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Performs and Releases Single with Stone Temple Pilots

Fans attending KROQ’s annual Weenie Roast over the weekend got a surprise when Stone Temple Pilots took the stage unannounced, for a set with Chester Bennington of Linkin Park as lead vocalist.

The crowd went wild as the band performed STP classics like "Sex Type Thing" and "Vasoline" and also debuted a new song, “Out of Time," the recording of which KROQ premiered immediately following the band’s 40-minute set. You can hear the track below.

When Stone Temple Pilots band members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz began thinking of singers to accompany the new music they were working on, Bennington was at the top of the list. “Chester has a one-of-a-kind voice we’ve admired for a long time,” Dean DeLeo said. “We know Linkin Park will always be his priority, but we thought it would be cool to try something together. We managed to find the time to record a song and we’re all really happy with the result.”

“I’ve loved STP since I was 13, and they’ve had a huge influence on me,” Bennington said. “When the opportunity came up to do something creative with them, I jumped at the chance. The guys in Linkin Park have been incredibly supportive of me undertaking this project while I’ve continued to work on new music with LP.”

For more info to get a free download of the new single, “Out of Time,” go to StoneTemplePilots.com.