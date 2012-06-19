Linkin Park Streaming New Album, 'Living Things,' on iTunes

Linkin Park's new album, Living Things, isn't out until next week, but for the impatient among you, you can now listen to the album in its entirety via iTunes. Listen here.

While they're content to not revisit their guitar-heavy early years, the band are hoping that Living Things recaptures an old feeling for them and fans.

"The record gets back to our roots and it's captured a feeling that we haven't gone after in many years," Mike Shinoda recently told NME. I think that's gone misconstrued as a return to heavy guitars. There are guitars on the record, of course, though."

Living Things is out June 26.