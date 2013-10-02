Listen: Dream Theater Stream "The Enemy Inside" from Self-Titled Top 10 Album

Dream Theater's new, self-titled album sold in the ballpark of 34,000 copies in the US in its first week of release to debut at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 chart. The album was released September 24 through Roadrunner.

The band's 2011 studio album, A Dramatic Turn Of Events, opened with 36,000 units and landed at No. 8 on the charts. Their 2009 album, Black Clouds & Silver Linings, premiered with 40,000 copies to come in at No. 6.

“Overall, it was a just great experience in the studio, and we’re all really proud of the record," guitarist John Petrucci told Guitar Worldin our November 2013 issue. "And it’s interesting — we’ve been doing this for a long time, but we feel just as passionate, or maybe even more passionate, about the creative process now as we were when we first started. We still get excited about making records and also about playing our music in front of people.”

Below, you can check out Roadrunner USA's official stream of "The Enemy Inside," another track from Dream Theater (We debuted "Along for the Ride" several weeks ago; you can hear it HERE).

The band's new Live At Luna Park CD/DVD/Blu-ray will be released November 5. It is available for pre-order now at myplaydirect.com. You can check out a trailer for the DVD below.

For more about the November 2013 issue of Guitar World, which features John Petrucci on the cover, visit the Guitar World Online Store.