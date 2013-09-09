Listen: Dream Theater Premiere New Song, "Along for the Ride"

Earlier today, Dream Theater debuted a new song, "Along for the Ride," over at grammy.com.

The song, which you also can check out below, is from the band's upcoming self-titled album, which will be released September 24 through Roadrunner Records.

The album, the band's 12th studio effort, features nine tracks and was produced by guitarist John Petrucci and engineered by Richard Chycki (Aerosmith, Mick Jagger, Rush).

